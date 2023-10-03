Childcare providers strike to save businesses

WEST Cork childcare providers, who protested outside Leinster House in Dublin this week, are calling for increased funding to make their businesses viable and to be able to pay their staff decent wages.

The Dáil protest, organised by Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) formed part of a three-day series of protests this week, which saw their businesses close to highlight their concern for the sector.

Marie Burchill Dineen, who runs ‘Teach na Óg’ on Convent Hill in Bandon for the past 35 years, and who attended the protest said the introduction of Core Funding by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman two years ago is simply not working for her or other providers.

‘It has not led to an increase of financial rewards for me as a provider or for my qualified staff,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘It is very complicated and I’m also contracted not to increase my fees. We are looking for an increase in our core funding and it’s being called a partnership but it’s not and I no longer have control on how I wish to run my business.’

Marie pointed out that she and other childhood providers are being told how to run their business.

‘I love my job and I love the three hours with the children. There’s so much red tape with the Core Funding and the paperwork is increasing week by week.

Inspections are very important and we are inspected by the Department of Education, Tusla and Pobal and we’re expected to have paperwork ready at all times.’

She said she has amazing staff, who are fantastic with the children, but they are forced to sign on the dole every summer as they are only paid for 38 weeks.

‘These people have college degrees but aren’t entitled to holiday pay unlike other graduates like those in teaching. Finding staff to work in this sector are few and between as they are going elsewhere due to low pay and conditions.’

Siobhan O’Sullivan, who has been running the Coomhola Highscope Community Playground outside Bantry for 25 years feels that there are so many issues, including the Core Funding.

‘There are services that don’t want to take children with additional needs as it will cost them more money, plus they have a child which needs a lot more attention,’ said Siobhan.

‘There isn’t the spaces out there either and Minister O’Gorman is ignoring what’s closing down. We can see pre-schools and other providers closing and I have 25 children this year, when usually I would only have 16.’

Siobhan said the government know the providers love their work but they just keep piling on the paperwork. She said it is time for reform.

‘Teachers wouldn’t take it nor any other services.’

A planned protest by early childhood providers will take place Asna Square in Clonakilty on Thursday September 28th from 9.30am to 11am.