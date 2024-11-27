Charity warns of spoof fundraiser going door-to-door in Innishannon and Kinsale

A NATIONAL mental health charity, is urging people not to donate to any so-called 'fundraisers' who go door-to-door in West Cork, looking for cash or tap-to-donate donations on its behalf.

Turn2Me charity has received reports from people in the Innishannon and Kinsale areas that a man who has been described as 'medium height, dark greying hair, hair gelled, in his 40s' who is going door-to-door and said he is collecting money on Turn2Me’s behalf.

The charity stated that this man is not a representative of the charity and emphasised that the charity does not fundraise by going door-to-door. Instead, the charity urged anyone who would like to donate, to do so on its website, Turn2Me.ie.

'This is not the type of fundraising that Turn2Me does,it said in a statement, 'Unfortunately, some people use charities’ good names without their consent, not always with the best intentions. We have been told that this man wears a lanyard and has the charity’s logo and all the awards we have won, as well as the charity number, on the lanyard to make it look more legitimate,' said a spokesperson.

'Turn2Me does not go door-to-door asking for donations. We have contacted the gardaí about this. If anyone has experienced this type of door-to-door donation request, please contact [email protected].

'We are especially interested in anyone who has a ring doorbell or another camera recording device who may have footage of this man. We will pass this onto the gardaí immediately. We have shared warning messages on our social media channels and now we are getting the word out by sharing this warning message with the media, in the hopes of reaching more people. If anyone ever has any doubts about giving to any charity on their doorstep or in the street, we urge them to donate directly on the charity’s website. If anyone would like to donate to Turn2Me to support our vital free mental health services, they can do so on Turn2Me.ie.'