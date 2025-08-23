Pat Ryan not seeking new term as Cork hurling manager

PAT Ryan has decided not to seek another term as Cork senior hurling manager.

Through his club Sarsfields on Saturday morning, Ryan revealed that he had been asked to take charge of the Rebels again next season, but has decided to seek a new challenge.

Under his stewardship for the past three years, Cork have contested the last two All-Ireland finals, and won both the league and Munster titles this year.

‘The last three years have been a pleasure to be part of a wonderful journey with the Cork Senior Hurling Team,’ Ryan said on a statement released by Sars.

‘I was humbled on Friday to be asked by Cork GAA to lead the group again for a new term but after consultation with my family I feel now it is best for me to seek a different challenge after 5 years of managing Cork teams.

‘In these 5 years the support I have received from a wonderful loyal & trust worthy management and backroom team has made my job very easy.

‘To Wayne, Donal, Brendan, Fergal and our wonderful coach Donal O’ Rourke thank you for all your hardwork on behalf of Cork GAA.

‘To the rest of the backroom team a great word of thanks to everyone but to Ian, Dave, Declan & Tomás thanks for your unwavering friendship and counsel.

‘There has been plenty of highs and plenty of lows but the joy that Cork hurling brings to your life is amazing.

‘The greatest gift as a manager is having a team of players dedicated to sacrificing themselves for the jersey and I had that in abundance - success isn’t linear but I know that with the character of players we have and the talent that is coming over the next few years through the hard work of our clubs that the long absence of Liam McCarthy from Leeside will not last much longer.

‘To Rob and Sean thanks for captaining our team over the 3 years with outstanding leadership and performances.

‘I would like to thank all the chairpersons I have worked under for the past 5 years Tracey Kennedy, Mark Sheehan and most recently Pat Horgan for showing faith in me.

‘Kevin O’Donovan Cork CEO and Daniel Lane Cork GAA have been great supporters and no request or ask was ever an issue in the strive for excellence for the cork hurlers.

‘To my club Sarsfields thank you for the wonderful support over the last few years and I look forward to being back in whatever capacity needed in Teddy McCarthy Park.

‘2025 has been an especially emotional and devastating year for me and my whole family but the support we have received after our beloved Ray’s passing from the wider GAA family and especially the Cork public has been very inspiring.

‘The following this Cork team has generated has been amazing and to witness the sea of red at matches means so much to all of us involved but especially to the players, a genuine heartfelt thanks to every Cork GAA fan - keep believing.

‘In life sometimes loyalty is a word linked to weakness but I was reared to believe it to be the ultimate strength of a persons character and I would like to think I displayed plenty of that in my time as Cork manager, I know I received so much of it in return from the cork senior hurling group.

‘We in Cork are so lucky to have the players we have and the talent they possess. I know whoever leads Cork in 2026 will do their ultimate best to bring Liam home to Leeside. I personally cannot wait to be cheering Cork in 2026, but this time back to where it all started as a rebel in the crowd.

‘Finally to my family Tricia, Daniel, Aisling & Cian, my parents, brothers and sister-in-laws thank you for your unwavering support - as our beloved Ray would often say “Keep Believing”- we will win it next year, God Bless.

Rebels Abú

Pat’