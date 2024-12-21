Castletownbere to Kenmare bus route on way

A LONG-awaited bus service between Castletownbere and Kenmare will begin operation at the end of the month, according to local TD Christopher O’Sullivan (FF).

‘This was one of the key issues that came up on the doors in the Beara peninsula area - the need for a regular bus route between Castletownbere and Kenmare. We know that Kerry gets massive tourism footfall, and I think this provides a big opportunity for the Beara peninsula and West Cork to tap into that footfall and increase tourism in the region.’

Deputy O’Sullivan added that while further details on route frequency will be announced shortly, he is pleased that many residents in the area will benefit from the new service.

‘I’m delighted to see it awarded to West Cork Connect and to see more transport options being delivered for West Cork communities,’ he said.