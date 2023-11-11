Castlelack Celtic crowned U13 champions

BY GER McCARTHY

FOUR points from two games was enough to secure Castlelack Celtic the 2023 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U13 Schoolboys Premier title.

The Brinny club’s penultimate league fixture was a tricky midweek away assignment against Drinagh Rangers. The league leaders required all three points from their trip to Canon Crowley Park – and they secured a 4-1 win. Jack Allen and Eoin Murphy each scored twice in a fixture Sam Kingston replied for Rangers.

That outcome set up last Saturday’s title showdown with second-placed Inter Clonakilty. Brinny was the venue for a meeting between the undefeated U13 Premier leaders and Inter who were playing their second-last fixture.

Nothing less wins in their final two league games would allow Inter to draw level with Castlelack and force a play-off for the title.

Celtic settled quickly and built a 2-0 interval lead. Jack Allen continued his superb individual season by breaking the deadlock before a Gearoid O’Keefe strike put the home side in a commanding position.

Inter Clonakilty staged a second-half comeback however with Fionn Harrigan and Fionn Coppinger goals making it 2-2. Castlelack held on for a title-clinching draw and finished the season as undefeated U13 Premier League champions.

Beara United and Kilmichael Rovers produced a nine-goal thriller in the U13 Schoolboys Championship last Sunday. The Castletownbere side had already secured the runners-up spot in a division won by Dunmanway Town.

Credit to Kilmichael for pushing United all the way before succumbing to a 5-4 defeat. Finbarr O’Riordan netted a hat-trick and Rory Ecklof also scored for the visitors. Beara took all three points thanks to Killian Lynch (2), Ryan Healy (2) and Henrikas Darbys efforts.

There was plenty of SuperValu WCSSL cup action over the past two weeks beginning with Kilmichael Rovers qualifying for the U15 Schoolboys Cup final thanks to a 3-0 victory away to Sullane. Tim Sweeney (2) and Sean Hennigan were on target for the winners. Rovers will face the winners of Kilgoban Celtic and Ardfield’s semi-final in the cup decider.

Sullane are through to the last four of the U14 Schoolgirls Cup semi-finals. The Ballyvourney club defeated Kilgoban Celtic 4-1 in Sunday’s last-eight clash in Kealkill. Michaela O’Sullivan scored for Kilgoban but Amy Kelleher (2), Caoimhe Mullins and Eithne Ní Laocha efforts sent Sullane through to the penultimate round. The winners of Castlelack and Clonakilty AFC will host Sullane in the semi-finals to see who takes on Drinagh Rangers in this season’s U14 Schoolgirls Cup final.

A 2-1 victory at home to Beara United earned Lyre Rovers a U12 Schoolboys Cup semi-final against Skibbereen Dynamos last Saturday. A Patrick O’Leary strike and own goal sent Lyre through. Kilgoban Celtic are scheduled to face Clonakilty United in the second U12 Schoolboys Cup semi-final.