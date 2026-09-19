Beara United and Bay Rovers set the early pace in the Championship

BEARA United and Bay Rovers are setting the early pace at the top of the West Cork League Championship.

Both teams have won their first two games, scoring a combined 26 goals in the process.

In the latest round, Beara beat Dunmanway Town A 6-3, with Richard Murphy scoring a brace, while Chaelim Murphy, Jakob Hesse, Odhran Minihane and Tyler Harrington were all on target.

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Barry O’Neill, Sam Foley and Shaun O’Connell scored for Dunmanway Town A in their league opener.

Bay Rovers had to work hard for their 4-2 away win against Skibbereen Celtic. James Desmond, who scored five goals against Kilbrittain Rovers the previous weekend, opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

John Paul Reen equalised for Skibb and it was level at the break, 1-1. Goals from Paddy Cronin and Joey O’Sullivan left Bay Rovers in control. While Cian O’Brien pulled a late goal back for Skibb, Joey O’Sullivan added his second to rubber-stamp the victory.

Also in the Championship, Castlelack bounced back from an opening weekend loss to hammer Clonakilty AFC B 10-4. Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Brian Lordan and Robert O’Mahony-Self all scored twice, while Joe O’Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Christian Mulcahy and Matthew Craig also added to the winner’s total.

In the Aultagh Celtic derby, bragging rights went to the A team who won 7-1, with Cian Kennefick hitting a hat-trick. James O’Driscoll hit a first-half brace, while Andrew O’Sullivan and Matthew Crowley also scored. Sean Kiely replied for Aultagh Celtic B early in the second half.

In the Premier Division, Clonakilty AFC made it two wins from two with a resounding 6-1 victory away to Lyre.

In a clash between the two promoted teams, Ardfield picked up their first points when they defeated Bunratty United 5-1. Blaise McCarthy and Diarmuid Kerr both scored two apiece, and Niall Keane was also on the scoresheet. Conor Brosnan scored for Bunratty.

Elsewhere, in round one of the Munster Junior Cup, Kilbrittain Rovers lost 4-1 to Village United. Ryan Fitzgerald gave Kilbrittain a seventh-minute lead, but Village struck four times in 18 second-half minutes to win.