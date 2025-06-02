Cars stolen across West Cork area

GARDAÍ are reminding the public to secure all property including their homes and cars following the theft of two cars in West Cork earlier this week.

The first theft occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a grey Ford Focus was stolen in Crossbarry.

This car was later recovered by gardaí in Clonakilty while a black Ford Focus with the registration 152KY 1602 was then stolen from an estate in the town a few hours later.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Insp Emmet Daly said the second car stolen has yet to be recovered.

‘This car was stolen during the course of a burglary of a house where the keys were stolen. Two other cars in Clonakilty and Shannonvale were also broken into with a purse taken from one and a satnav from another,’ said Insp Daly.

Insp Daly said investigations are ongoing and gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

‘We are looking for any information on this black Ford Focus which hasn’t been recovered and we are appealing for anyone who saw this car or has dash cam footage to contact us at Bandon Garda Station.’

Insp Daly added that they are reminding the public to secure their property including cars and homes.

‘In every instance all property stolen was unsecured.’