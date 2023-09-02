Carrigaline women’s shed will provide a ‘third space’ for a social connection

A NEW Women’s Shed in Carrigaline was recently established to create a dedicated venue where women can gather to organise activities, socialise and connect with other women in the community.

Women’s Shed Cork South Lee (WSCSL), located in Carrigaline Lions Youth Centre, was created as a ‘third space’, or a social place for women to meet outside of work and home.

‘We felt there was a dire need for more ‘third’ spaces where women could meet, create meaningful connections with other women in a non-judgemental space, whilst building on their existing knowledge and skills base,’ a spokesperson for WSCSL told The Southern Star.

‘It also offers a sense of belonging, whether one is indigenous to these shores or has adopted Ireland as home,’ they added. More than 35 women of all ages and backgrounds attended the open day of WSCSL which took place on August 12th at Carrigaline Library. Attendees were eager to get involved with the new project, the spokesperson said, and so far the new group has been received with ‘enthusiasm and positivity.’

‘It’s been so heartening, albeit unsurprising to see the enthusiasm shown even before the weekly meetings have begun,’ they added.

Weekly meetings will take place on Fridays from 2pm until 4pm in Carrigaline Lions Youth Centre, and one monthly evening meeting will take place from 7pm until 9pm in Garryduff Sports Centre in Rochestown.

People from any area can attend the meet-ups, which aim to promote togetherness, reduce isolation and create a stronger community spirit.

‘Women often don’t find time to nurture themselves, and whilst we recognise the importance of self-care, we are realising that community care is vital for our well-being and ability to function to the best of our ability,’ the spokesperson said.

The group plans to organise activities such as yoga, Pilates and dance classes. They will also host talks by healthcare professionals on issues such as menopause, mental health and breast checks.

People can join the group at any of the meetings, and members will pay €5 at each meeting they attend.

Committee members include Shantie Tedjai-Carroll, Joanna Dukkipati, Subha Priya, Amelia Garrido, Valerie O’Mahony, Sophie de Róiste, Remi Kolawole, Kim McKenzie and Dee Kelleher. The committee can be contacted via email at [email protected]