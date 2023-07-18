Carbery Show promises a big day in Skibbereen

ORGANISERS promise there will be ‘something for everyone’ at the Carbery Show, taking place in Skibbereen on Thursday July 20th at The Showgrounds.

The show includes baking, children’s events, and of course, the prestigious animal categories. With live music in the afternoon, there’ll be a real festival vibe in The Showgrounds.

The Skibbereen Show has been noted in the past for its many trade stands, with a variety of local crafts, foods, shrubs and plants, machinery and dairy equipment, farm and business services and local enterprise.

Again, this year the show has its very popular children’s amusements section, and the popular mobile pet farm is attending.

There will also be a sheepdog demonstration.

Another attraction this year will be Cycle Sense, who will have a bicycle obstacle course for kids. The Cycle Sense workshop in the Showgrounds will be open for people to call and visit to see their work on reusing bicycles.

There’s also an Irish dancing competition from 2pm open to various ages.

The animals for show are, of course, the backbone of the event, with the top young horses from around the county competing.

There will also be featured classes are the Irish draught mare and foals classes. The champion foal of the show and the champion mare of the show are sponsored by the Burchill Family and the Sammy Burchill Memorial Perpetual Cup is on offer to the winner.

The half bred or Irish draught mare & foal class sponsored by the family of the late Michael O’Callaghan, the show’s former president, and the Michael O’Callaghan Memorial Perpetual Cup will go the winner.

The yearling gelding/filly to make light or medium hunter sponsored by the Twomey family with the Billy Twomey Memorial Perpetual Cup to the winner.