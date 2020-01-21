Car owner assaulted during attempted theft of vehicle in Inchigeela

GARDAÍ in Macroom have arrested two men in relation to an assault, and attempted theft of a car, in Macroom earlier today.

Shortly before 1am, gardaí received a report after a man in his 20s had been assaulted by two men.

The two men, in their 20s, had been involved in a road traffic collision in the Inchigeela area of Macroom and had then attempted to steal a car that was nearby. Before they could leave the scene, the car was stopped by the owner who was then assaulted. He received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment at the time of the incident.

The two men ran from the scene and hid in a nearby field but were discovered by gardaí after a search of the area was carried out.

Both men were arrested at the scene and brought to Bandon Garda Station where they are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.