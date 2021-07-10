Camper van ‘invasions’ noted

A CAMPER van invasion and a delay in implementing casual trading bye-laws are two issues that councillors in West Cork want to see addressed, writes Jackie Keogh.

Councillors in Kinsale, Alan Coleman (Ind) and Kevin Murphy (FG) requested that several ‘no overnight parking’ signs for camper vans be erected in several coastal locations, while Skibbereen-based Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) suggested that the delay in implementing the casual trading bye-laws could result in some traders claiming squatter’s rights.

The Kinsale councillors said they don’t want to ban camper vans, they just want to regulate where they are parking and for how long.

According to Cllr Murphy, there were between 50 and 70 camper vans in Garrettstown one weekend and they served as a kind of barrier to the beach.

Divisional county manager Clodagh Henehan said camper vans are not entitled to pull up and park where they want. ‘We will engage and monitor this and ensure that the signage is very clear,’ she said.

Meanwhile, senior official, Mac Dara O h-Icí defended the delay in rolling out a county-wide set of regulations governing casual trading saying the matter is still going through the High Court. ‘We are nearly there now with a road map on how to proceed with casual trading by-laws we have,’ he added. Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) wasn’t too happy and warned some market traders may demand squatter’s rights.