Cairns slams Minister’s Bessborough refusal

SOCIAL Democrats leader Holly Cairns has expressed frustration at the Minister for Children’s refusal to commit to a physical survey and possible excavation of the Bessborough mother and baby home grounds in Blackrock in Cork city.

‘This is the possible burial place of hundreds of unaccounted for children who died at this notorious institution, which operated as a mother and baby home from 1922 until 1998,’ she said. ‘Following An Bord Pleanála’s recent refusal of a highly inappropriate planning application for apartments on this site, I asked the Minister if the Government would now fund a physical survey of the Bessborough estate. This is crucial if we are to establish, once and for all, the final resting place of these children.

‘However, I am disappointed at the Minister’s response, in which he noted the significant cost of a survey due to the scale of the site. The scale of abuse and death in Bessborough was horrific, and it was facilitated by the State.

‘The idea that cost would be a barrier to providing answers and justice to the women and children of Bessborough is appalling,’ she added.