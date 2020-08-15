BREAKING: Winning lotto ticket bought in Bandon

A EuroMillions player in West Cork is celebrating good fortune today, having - reportedly - bought the winning ticket in Bandon Books Plus, worth a whopping one million euro.

For the second time this week, a winning ticket in the National Lottery’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw, worth €1 million, was sold in the Rebel County.

The National Lottery today appealed to its players in Cork to check their EuroMillions tickets to see if they have won €1 million. Each EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland has a unique ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ code and the winning code number is I-JML-99060.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “What a week it has been for EuroMillions players in Cork, where both €1 million ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prizes have been sold. The first was won by an online player registered in Cork and now, just four days later, the Rebel County has another brand new National Lottery millionaire.

'So we’re now urging anyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket for last night’s draw in Cork to check those tickets very carefully to see if their code number is I-JML-99060. If it is – congratulations. You are Ireland’s newest millionaire!”

'If you are the winner of the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize of €1 million, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or by emailing [email protected] and we’ll begin the process of you claiming your life-changing prize”.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of €86,162,555 last night, which now rolls to a whopping €95 million (estimated) next Tuesday (18th August).