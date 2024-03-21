BREAKING: Men charged with conspiracy to import drugs into West Cork

Four men appeared at Bandon District Court at lunchtime on Thursday charged with conspiring with one or more persons to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on March 14th last.

The men, along with six others were arrested in a garda operation last Thursday morning in both Leap and Tragumna where they are suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs into West Cork.

The other six men – Raul Garcia Tabares, Anuar Rahui, Pedro Padio Ojeda Ortega, Angel Serran Padilla, Aleksandar Milic and Antonin Gallarzo Barrofo aka Juan Antonio Gallardo – appeared at separate court sittings in both Cork city and Midleton today also. All the accused hail from Spain, Serbia, Northern Ireland and The Netherlands.

Det Gda Shannon Ryan of the West Cork Divisional Drugs unit gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Ali Mazidi who he said made no reply after caution. Judge James McNulty granted free legal aid to solicitor Plunkett Taaffe after hearing that the accused lives with his elderly mother and is a self-employed coffee distributor.

Gda Sean O'Connor of Bandon Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz and said he made no reply after caution. Free legal aid was granted to solicitor Myra Dinneen.

Det Gda Catherine McCarthy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Sean Curran, with an address at Carrickyheenan, Aughnacloy, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh and said he made no reply after caution. Free legal aid was granted to his solicitor Flor Murphy.

Gda Eoin Concannon gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Kiumaars Ghabiri and he also made no reply after caution. Free legal aid was granted to his solicitor Flor Murphy after the judge was told that he works as a chef in a Rotterdam restaurant.

Insp Anthony Harrington said that bail is a matter for the High Court and Judge McNulty remand all four accused in custody to appear again at Bantry District Court next Wednesday.