Breaking: Man (30s) arrested over Clonakilty assault

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in connection with an assault of a man in his 20s in Sand Quay in Clonakilty last night.

At approximately 11:30pm, gardaí responded to reports of an assaulted male and attended the scene. The injured male was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson said that a male in his 30s was later arrested and is currently detained at a garda station in West Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

'The scene remains preserved at this time and a technical examination is being conducted by the Divisional scenes of crime unit. Investigations are ongoing.'