BREAKING: Kilroy murder trial collapses today

THE murder trial of James Kilroy, who admitted killing his wife, Leap woman Valerie French, at their rural Co Mayo home in 2019, has collapsed today at the Central Criminal Court.

The jury was discharged after they were told that an ‘unexpected, complex matter’ had arisen in the case.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring told the ten men and two women that she had been left in the ‘unfortunate position’ of having to discharge them and put the matter back to allow the issue to be resolved.

The trial has been sitting since March 8th and heard a week of evidence since opening at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

