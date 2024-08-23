Southern Star Ltd. logo
Breaking: Ice skating is coming to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Christmas

August 23rd, 2024 2:33 PM

By Southern Star Team

Breaking: Ice skating is coming to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Christmas Image
The Alpine Trail will run from November 8th until January 19th.

FOLLOWING three years at Fota House and Gardens, Cork’s Christmas ice-skating experience will move to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this year.

The ‘Alpine Skate Trail’ will be a 300m trail that will run under the north stand of the SuperValu-sponsored stadium.

The Alpine Skate Trail will officially open its doors on November 8th and will run until January 19th 2025.

 

Iceskating.ie have been running ice rinks in Ireland since 2007, and last year over 70,000 skaters experienced the Alpine Skate Trail.

 

Early Bird tickets are now available to purchase at www.iceskating.ie.  For more, see @alpineskatetrail on Instagram.

 

 

