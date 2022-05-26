News

BREAKING: Graham Dwyer clear to appeal murder conviction

May 26th, 2022 12:04 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Graham Dwyer

Bandon man Graham Dwyer is set to now move to appeal his conviction for the murder of Elaine O'Hara in 2012.

This comes as the Supreme Court is expected to dismiss the State's appeal after Dwyer's successful challenge in April at the European Court of Justice (CJEU) in April regarding the retention of mobile phone metadata, which he had argued was in breach of EU law.

The Bandon-born architect was convicted of the murder of child car worker Ms O'Hara, following a lengthy trial in 2015 and his appeal will be heard by the Court of Appeal.

See next week's paper for a full report.

 

