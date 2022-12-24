News

Breaking: Fatal house fire in Waterpark, Carrigaline

December 24th, 2022 8:10 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

An image from the scene posted by the Cork City Fire Service.

Share this article

A MAN has died following a fire in his home at Carrigaline.

Gardaí were alerted by local fire services following reports of the house fire at the property in The Court, Waterpark, at approximately 9pm last night.

The occupant of the house, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

At 9pm last night, Cork County Fire Service said they were attending the fire in Carrigaline assisting their colleagues in the Cork County service. They urged caution in the area .

Gardaí say the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.