Breaking: Fatal house fire in Waterpark, Carrigaline

A MAN has died following a fire in his home at Carrigaline.

Gardaí were alerted by local fire services following reports of the house fire at the property in The Court, Waterpark, at approximately 9pm last night.

The occupant of the house, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

At 9pm last night, Cork County Fire Service said they were attending the fire in Carrigaline assisting their colleagues in the Cork County service. They urged caution in the area .

Gardaí say the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.