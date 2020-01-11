News

BREAKING: €300k worth of cannabis seized in Bantry area

January 11th, 2020 1:52 PM

By Southern Star Team

Some of this weekend's cannabis haul in the Bantry area.

On Friday, a search operation was conducted at various locations in the Bantry area by Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit and members of Bantry Local Unit with the assistance of the Garda Southern Region Dog Unit.

During the course of the searches a large quantity of cannabis herb (pending analysis) was seized with an estimated value of approximately €300,000.

The search was carried out under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, as part of an ongoing operation by Gardaí into the sale and supply of drugs in the Bantry area.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

