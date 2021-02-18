BREAKING: €12m cocaine haul seized at Ringaskiddy Port

Cocaine with an estimated value of €12m was seized by Revenue officers at Ringaskiddy Port.

The seizure of approximately 172kgs of suspected cocaine ,with an estimated street value of €12.04m was made as a result of a joint intelligence led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), following the search of containers that arrived into Ringaskiddy Port from Central America.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who is head of Organised and Serious Crime within the Garda Síochána, said:

'A joint operation undertaken today involving participation by the Garda Síochána, through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service, that resulted in the seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine with an estimated street sale value of 12.04 million euro, demonstrates the potential of collaborative working relationships involving partner agencies, in tackling importation of controlled drugs that harm our communities.

The Garda Síochána will continue to work with others at a national and international level in targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs and the organised crime gangs that benefit from such activity.'

Mick Gilligan, head of National Drug Investigations in Revenue’s Investigations and Prosecutions Division said:

'Combating the smuggling of controlled drugs such as cocaine into this jurisdiction, in collaboration with An Garda Síochána is a priority for Revenue. Today, Revenue’s Customs Service deployed the full suite of our specialist search resources to control this vessel from Central America including our Mobile X-Ray Scanner, Detector Dog teams, Container Inspection teams and Deep Rummage officers from our Customs National Maritime Service. Today’s seizure of cocaine will have a significant impact on organised crime and demonstrates the hard work that is undertaken every day by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána in confronting this threat. The collaboration across both agencies was significant in the successful outcome of this operation.'

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.