BREAKING: Bandon student Tomás Markey wins individual award at 61st BT Young Scientist of the Year

TOMÁS Markey from St Brogan’s College in Bandon has been named the best individual award winner at the BT Young Scientist of the Year for his project on removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

The award was presented to Tomás this evening at the RDS in Dublin.

The project entered by Tomás, aged 18, and in sixth year in St Brogan's College, is a system that reduces the cost of carbon dioxide sequestration in the fight against climate change.

Leonard Hobbs, chair of technology individual judges, said the judges were very impressed with the level of innovation demonstrated by Tomás, who addressed one of the greatest challenges currently facing the world – the excess of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. ‘Tomás demonstrated his prototype at the exhibition which showcased an impressive mechanical and scalable design and novel carbon capture technology, which resulted in a cost effective approach to this challenging and topical issue,’ said Mr Hobbs.

The exhibition continues tomorrow and tickets are still available at the RDS in Dublin.