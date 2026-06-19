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Breaking: Bandon residents evacuated following suspected pipe bomb

June 19th, 2026 10:21 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Breaking: Bandon residents evacuated following suspected pipe bomb Image
the bomb disposal truck near Laurel Walk last night

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Several residents along Laurel Walk in Bandon were forced to evacuate their homes yesterday evening following the discovery of a suspicious device which is understood to be a pipe bomb at a property nearby.

It is understood the pipe bomb was discovered yesterday evening and the services of the army EOD (Explosive Ordance Disposal) were requested.

A Garda spokesperson told The Southern Star that a number of people were evacuated from the area and a cordon was established in the area.

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'The device has been removed and the cordon has been lifted,' said the spokesperson.

'A technical examination of the scene was carried out and investigations are ongoing.

 It is understood that those who were evacuated from their home were  able to return to their home at approximately 10.15pm.

 

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