Billy hits the right note with his patio lockdown concerts

A CORK singer, who entertained his neighbours from his own patio on many a Saturday night in recent months, has dedicated his latest single to them.

Billy Kennedy released the single ‘Sea Creatures’ earlier this month and the video ¬¬– which was recorded in Church Bay and featuring his own animation – also featured in a recent Southern Star podcast.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Billy says where he lives in Church Bay means that people were able to come and watch him and his friends play concerts while also practising social distancing.

‘I just started playing outside and then word spread and then it kind of mushroomed and more people starting to watch me.

‘People were very good and it turned into a nice community event,’ explained Billy.

‘Unfortunately I had to stop about two weeks ago as it just got too cold!’

Billy also roped in several of his local musicians friends and friends from Cork city including Fiona Kennedy for these intimate concerts which sometimes ran for over two hours, much to the delight of his neighbours.

Luckily for Billy, a field in front of his house masqueraded as a concert hall and with a powerful PA he and his friends were able to entertain both neighbours and even visitors who had heard about the concerts.

‘People would drop in bottles of wine or even donate to charity but we all really got to know each other which was a wonderful by-product of the concerts.’

With Christmas fast approaching, Billy is also keeping busy rehearsing a song of his own called ‘Angels on Patrick Street’ where he will be joined by the Crosshaven Community Choir.

‘So far it’s sounding great so we will release it for Christmas.’

Billy’s single ‘Sea Creatures’ was written by his friend Sile O’Leary and is dedicated to his friends and neighbours and is available to buy exclusively on www.islandofmusic.ie