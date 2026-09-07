An Coimisiún Pleanála rejects US billionaire’s plans for Kinsale’s Sprayfield House

PLANS by US billionaire James Berwind to construct a leisure complex and 12 mini wind turbines at Sprayfield House in Sandycove, Kinsale have been turned down by An Coimisún Pleanála, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

The single storey Georgian building, which was once owned by former UCC president Gerry Wrixon, was reportedly purchased for around €4.75m with Cork County Council granting his company, Ríocht na nAinmhithe LLC planning permission last October to rebuild the property as a combined residence and farm, despite objections from third parties.

The application would have involved the removal of 26 trees and an existing tennis court and the construction of a gallery space, gym and leisure facilities including pool, padel court, games room and tennis court

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The council decision to grant planning permission was appealed by several locals to An Coimisiún Pleanála, claiming the proposed development would adversely affect the character of Sprayfield House and adversely impact the gardens.

The applicant in response said that the grounds of appeal are acknowledged but are ‘frequently exaggerated, present, in places, a misleading context to the Commission.’

The planning inspector recommended a ‘split decision’ whereby planning permission was refused for the removal of the tennis court and the construction of a detached building but recommended that planning permission be granted for the wind turbines.

The board refused the entire application however, despite the recommendation of its inspector.