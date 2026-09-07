Bantry school’s assistance dog Kaci already welcomed as true class act

COLÁISTE Pobail Bheanntraí has a new school principal, Pól Ó Síodhcháin - and a new support dog, Kaci.

Pól said the Labrador Retriever is a highly trained working dog who received two years of training through Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI) before being allocated to a school.

‘She has lived with me and my family for the past two years and has accompanied me to work during that time,’ he said.

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‘Thankfully, AADI agreed that Kaci could make the move to Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí with me following my appointment as principal.

‘We are very fortunate and proud to be one of just 17 schools nationwide to have a dedicated school support dog through AADI.’

The response from students and staff has already been incredibly positive. Kaci has been gradually getting to know the school, familiarising herself with the building, and the daily movement of students.

‘It has been wonderful to see the reaction she gets wherever she goes, students are naturally drawn to her, and her presence has already brought plenty of smiles, conversation and a real sense of calm around the school,’ said Pól.

‘Her presence can help students feel more at ease, reduce stress, and provide a natural opportunity for social interaction. She also provides opportunities for students to learn about dogs, their behaviour and the importance of understanding and respecting additional needs.’

In the coming weeks, Kaci will gradually begin to spend time in some classes and with students in the school’s hub.

A core team of teachers and students will also receive training from Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland in the appropriate handling and care of Kaci.

As she is a working dog, students will be taught how and when it is appropriate to interact with her.

The principal said: ‘She has already made quite an impression and I suspect she may have a growing list of friends before too long.’