1,893 children in Cork waiting for early years

THERE are 1,893 children on waiting lists for early years in Cork, according to latest Pobal figures for 2024/25 - an increase of over 20% on 2023/2024.

It is now estimated that childcare is costing Cork families an average of €880.84 per month for one child in full-time care.

The National Women’s Council (NWC) has said government must intervene urgently to provide early years education and care to 46,241 children under three on waiting lists for childcare around the country.

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NWC reiterates our long-standing call for public childcare and calls on government to act immediately to begin paying educator wages in order to bring fees for parents down.

NWC executive director Corrinne Hasson said: ‘These figures really underline how significant this problem has become for parents, and for women in particular. It is simply not acceptable anymore that women have to take unpaid time off work, leave their careers altogether, or cut back on their participation in education, the arts and sports, because they cannot find childcare.

‘In many countries, public childcare that is accessible and affordable is the norm. What is stopping us from having the same?’

NWC is calling on government to roll-out publicly-delivered early childhood education and care services in marginalised and underserved communities ahead of Budget 2027.

It is also calling on government to begin paying wages for educators, as a feasible way to fulfil election promises of childcare costing less than €200 a month.

Ms Hasson said: ‘Budget 2027 is a unique opportunity for this government to make significant inroads in tackling the childcare crisis. But this will only be achieved if the investment is focused on making the systemic changes that we need.

‘Paying educators’ wages has clearly emerged as the most effective way to bring down costs. In addition, we need to prioritise the roll out of State-led childcare in the childcare deserts to ensure all children and families have access to the early education and care that they need.’