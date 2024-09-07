Beware asbestos fibres if building, warns Ian

AN asbestos consultant is urging people to have their properties surveyed before taking up government grants to renovate derelict

buildings.

Londoner Ian Backhouse, who has 21 years of experience working in the industry, has recently relocated to Durrus with his family, and is now running his own asbestos consultancy firm.

The company, Asbestos Ireland Ltd, provides asbestos surveys, as well as training courses, which include asbestos awareness, and asbestos management in buildings.

‘There is a lot of building work taking place at the moment,’ said Ian,’ so people need to be aware of the dangers of asbestos fibres.

‘When these ​fibres become airborne, they are extremely dangerous, because they can be inhaled and lodge in the deepest part of the lung​.

‘This causes severe and sometimes fatal respiratory diseases, such as lung cancer, asbestosis, and mesothelioma, so it should always be handled by professionals,’ he added.

During his career, Ian worked as a quality or technical manager with various companies in the UK, Sweden, and here in Ireland, but found ​the time was right to establish his own business.

‘It’s my job to raise awareness of the importance of the detection, effective management and safe removal of asbestos in both residential and commercial properties,’ he said.

‘Here in Ireland, as still happens in the UK, the subject of asbestos is often met with indifference and ignorance, which often leads to tragic consequences that manifest only after many years following exposure to these materials.’ If asbestos is identified, Ian will send away samples for analysis. ‘The results of the tests will determine the level of danger and my report will recommend the remedial actions required.’