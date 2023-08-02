Beach wheelchairs still not in use at Inchydoney beach

CORK County Council has been accused of ‘coming up with obstacles’ to prevent the start of the usage of two state-of-the-art beach wheelchairs at Inchydoney beach, according to a local disability group.

Clonakilty Access Group confirmed that the two all-terrain Hippocampe beach wheelchairs are still not in place at the beach and remain in storage, despite the summer season being in full swing. They have been idle for the past two years, initially due to issues surrounding overnight storage.

At a recent West Cork Municipal District meeting, it was confirmed by Council officials that the two beach wheelchairs could be stored overnight in the lifeguard hut, while the Inchydoney Lodge & Spa would administer the booking process from the hotel. But it has now emerged Council officials have a difficulty with three separate groups taking responsibility for the wheelchairs, as just one group manages the beach wheelchair bookings at the Warren Beach. They also want to carry out a ‘risk assessment’ to see if Inchydoney beach is suitable for the wheelchair.

‘Everything is apparently in place, except Cork County Council management is still coming up with obstacles preventing the long overdue start of the usage of the beach,’ said a Clonakilty Access Group spokesperson.

Cllr Paul Hayes, who is storing one of the beach wheelchairs in his garage at home, told The Southern Star: ‘We are heading for the end of July and still don’t have the service up and running … it’s very frustrating.’

Members of Clonakilty Camogie Club fundraised for the two all-terrain Hippocampe beach wheelchairs during the lockdown, valued at €3,000 each, when they walked ‘virtually’ from San Francisco to New York.

A beach wheelchair scheme has been operating successfully at the Warren Strand in Rosscarbery since 2019.