Barth and co are back to raise funds for Friends of Clonakilty Hospital

FOLLOWING his sold-out debut show in De Barra’s in Clonakilty last year, Barth Harrington is returning to the venue again on Sunday June 21st to raise funds for the Friends of 18

This year’s show will see the retired school principal perform a set of original songs with the support of the Pat O’Grady on lead guitar, Margaret Deegan on flute, Ann McKiernan on violin, Deidre Hayes on vocals, Martin Kingston on bass guitar and James Carey on drums.

Special guests who will join Barth on stage include James Calnan, John Fitz, Jenny McNamara, Olan Healy, Andrew Whelton (lead singer with local indie band Intricate) and ADT, who has just completed a UK tour following the release of his latest album ‘Mountain Common’.

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Barth also spoke of his delight that David Keenan will also be joining him on the night, having previously appeared with him in De Barra’s on a number of occasions.

‘I’m thrilled that David is taking time out from a busy schedule to play with us following the release of his latest album ‘Modern Mythologies’ which has received rave reviews,’ he told The Southern Star.

Last November, Barth co-ordinated the successful ‘One Night for Gaza’ concert at Rossmore Theatre which saw a number of singers and musicians grace the famous stage.

Tickets for Barth Harrington & Friends are €20 and can be purchased by visiting www.debarras.ie