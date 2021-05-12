News

Barbers, museums and 'click & collect' are back, FBI links to West Cork child imagery case, golfer Padraig Harrington on his West Cork roots, the search for West Cork's Cutest Pet begins, FREE 12-page Motoring supplement

May 12th, 2021 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Barbers, museums and 'click & collect' are back!
• FBI link to West Cork Child imagery case
• Big acquisition for Ballineen's Carbery
• Children damage rare vase in Bantry House
• We launch the search for West Cork's Cutest Pet

In Sport:

• World-renowned golfer Padraig Harrington on his Beara roots, and more
• Skibb and Castlehaven to meet in League Cup
• National Football League preview

In Life & Community:

• Read about the West Cork people volunteering in a Greek refugee camp

PLUS don't miss your FREE 12-page West Cork Motoring Supplement

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MAY 13th

