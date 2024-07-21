Bantry regular Samantha is ‘Dr Barry’ after honorary doctorate

THE editor-in-chief of the US-based fashion and lifestyle magazine Glamour – Samantha Barry – a regular visitor to Bantry, where her parents live, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Ulster University for her achievements in journalism and for using her platform to empower women and girls.

Originally from Ballincollig, Samantha led the transformation of Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards into an inspirational celebration, championing its diverse community of women and leading the publication to record-breaking monthly audiences.

Before her tenure at Glamour, Barry was global head of social media at CNN.

Visiting Belfast to receive her honorary doctorate from Ulster University, Samantha said she was delighted to have been recognised by the university for her work and, ‘so excited to join the occasion with thousands of graduates as they celebrate after years of hard work and prepare to embark on their careers.

She said how pleased she was to have enjoyed a close relationship with Ulster University, ‘most recently hosting an online seminar with the 25@25 Leadership group as part of the events marking 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, and I hope to continue supporting the next generation of amazing talent that I know will come from Ireland.’

When asked which great Irish talent should be the next to receive an honorary doctorate, Samantha said it should be one of the many women changing the entertainment industry. ‘Lisa McGee, Sharon Horgan … there are so many amazing Irish women that are making massive inroads across the world in entertainment,’ she noted.

She concluded by sharing advice with the class of 2024. ‘Be kind to yourself,’ she advised. ‘I have a daily practice my mum instilled in all of us, where we say nice things out loud about ourselves. Even if it feels a little forced, just be kind to yourself. The most important conversation you have in your life is with yourself. And those words should be kind.’

Samantha’s mum Mairead is originally from Bere Island and now lives in Bantry with her dad. Samantha joins former president Mary Robinson, comedian Patrick Kielty, artist Oliver Jeffers and broadcaster Eamonn Mallie, who are all being honoured by the university this week.