WATCH: Samantha Barry inspires women as she collects her honorary doctorate

CORK woman Samantha Barry - a regular visitor to Bantry where her family has a home – gave a hugely inspiring speech to students at Ulster University this week.

Samantha is US Glamour’s global editorial director for the Americas and she was honoured with a doctorate for her achievements in journalism and empowerment of women and girls.

Before her tenure at Glamour, Barry was global head of social media at CNN.

Visiting Belfast to receive her Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University, Samantha said:

'I am delighted to have been recognised by Ulster University for my work and so excited to join the occasion with thousands of graduates as they celebrate after years of hard work and prepare to embark on their careers. I am pleased to have enjoyed a close relationship with the University, most recently hosting an online seminar with the 25@25 Leadership group as part of the events marking 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, and I hope to continue supporting the next generation of amazing talent that I know will come from the island of Ireland.'

Asked which great Irish talent should be the next to receive an Honorary Doctorate, Samantha said:

'The women that are changing the entertainment industry. Lisa McGee, Sharon Horgan, there’s so many amazing Irish women that are making massive inroads across the world in entertainment.'

And sharing her advice for the Class of 2024, she added:

'Be kind to yourself. I have a daily practice my mum instilled in all of us, where we say nice things out loud about ourselves. Even if it feels a little forced, just be kind to yourself. The most important conversation you have in your life is with yourself. And those words should be kind.'

Samantha joins former Irish President Mary Robinson, celebrated comedian Patrick Kielty, renowned artist Oliver Jeffers, veteran broadcaster Eamonn Mallie, Sister Nuala Kelly and community activist Betty Carlisle MBE, who are all being honoured by Ulster University this week.