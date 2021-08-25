Bantry musician pays tribute to Charlie Watts

A WEST Cork music producer has described Charlie Watts of Rolling Stones as a ‘real special soul’ following his death yesterday at the age of 80.

Wayne Sheehy, who runs Ocean Studios Ireland, just outside Kilcrohane, posted online this morning that he ‘lost a mentor’ and someone that he always looked forward to meeting as they became good friends.

The Bantry-born musician who has played with numerous bands and singers including Bo Diddley, Hot House Flowers, Michelle Shocked and Robert Palmer struck up a friendship with the band down through the years after he drummed for Ronnie Wood’s own band.

Wayne also got to tour with the Rolling Stones twice while playing for both Andrew Strong and the Hot House Flowers as opening acts on different tours and has fond memories of the friendship he struck up with Charlie.

‘He was an inspiration and gave me confidence to play at a higher level and was my greatest advocate and his compliments meant and always will mean the most,’ said Wayne.

Wayne recalled both of them being double booked to play on a Bobby Womack session, while another time Charlie wanted him to use the Stones plane on the ‘Voodoo Lounge’ tour so that they could ‘talk drums.’

‘My total privilege to have known you. The absolute gentleman of rock ‘n’roll. I’m sad we won’t meet again.’