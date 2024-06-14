Bantry householders face water outages

HUNDREDS of households and businesses around Bantry will be without water next week as Uisce Éireann carries out essential works to the network.

The works are being carried out as part of Uisce Éireann’s leakage reduction programme.

The outages will take place from 10pm to 2am on Monday June 17th to Thursday June 20th

Around 600 homes and businesses in Newtown, Lahadane, Dromnafinshin, Cappanavar, Loughdeeveen, Dromacappul, Carrigboy, Dunnamark Mill-Lot, Caher, Gurteenroe, Reenydonagan, Laharan West, Ballylickey, Reenadisert, Snave, Barnagearagh, Dromduff West, Mill Little, Coorycommane and surrounding areas may experience reduced water pressure or supply interruptions.

‘Every effort will be made to reduce the impact of these works on homes and businesses and to restore the water supply as quickly as possible. We understand the impact that outages can have on customers and would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and co-operation during the works,’ said Uisce Éireann programme manager Jack Cronin said.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie