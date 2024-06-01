Bantry event strengthens links for local tourism

TOURISM businesses from across West Cork gathered for a special networking event in The Maritime Hotel, Bantry.

The event was organised by Fáilte Ireland to build collaboration across the tourism industry from West Cork and Kenmare, encouraging businesses to collaborate and cross-sell to attract visitors.

Face-to-face networking sessions with over 300 appointments were facilitated among accommodation providers, visitor attractions and activities.

The meetings focused on how tourism businesses can work together to sell the region as an exciting destination.

Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way team provided the attendees with an update on key initiatives for the destination while writer and filmmaker Manchán Magan talked about West Cork and Kenmare as a pioneering destination, a place of fresh thinking based on old traditions with so much tourism potential.

The Wild Atlantic Way drives €3bn in revenue per year, Wild Atlantic Way manager with Fáilte Ireland, Josephine O’Driscoll, said a key focus for the future will be to continue to highlight the tourism offering in West Cork and Kenmare and encourage visitors to stay longer and explore the wealth of activities right across the destination.

‘There has been so many new additions and updates to the tourism offering in the region, it was important to come together and identify opportunities to develop closer working relationships and encourage cross-selling and further collaboration to encourage visitors to explore further, stay longer and spend more,’ she said.

Ms O’Driscoll said this is a key strategic pillar of the West Cork and Kenmare Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) which was launched last year.

West Cork and Kenmare DEDP co-chairs, Des O’Dowd (Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa) and Neil Lucey (Gougane Barra Hotel) said the event in Bantry has helped open new relationships and collaborations that will also benefit the local communities.