News

Search in Union Hall yields €22k of cannabis; Bantry drugs hauls 'a sign of success'; Grateful pensioner returns to scene of rescue; Senator Tim Lombard is self-isolating; The Bantry boys who became club legends; Five West Cork men play for Munster; A mother’s search for her son

October 28th, 2020 8:08 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Bantry drugs hauls 'a sign of success'
• Search in Union Hall yield €22k of cannabis
• Grateful pensioner returns to scene of rescue
• Senator Tim Lombard is self-isolating
• Our pick of Hollywood's Halloween Horror offerings, past and present

In Sport:

• The Bantry boys who became club legends
• Five West Cork men play for Munster
• Laura O'Mahony on her cruciate injury
• Courtmac soccer back on the map

In Life & Community:

• A new book with links to West Cork tells one woman’s life-changing experience of giving birth in a mother and baby home and her quest to become reunited with her son.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 29th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.