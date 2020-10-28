Search in Union Hall yields €22k of cannabis; Bantry drugs hauls 'a sign of success'; Grateful pensioner returns to scene of rescue; Senator Tim Lombard is self-isolating; The Bantry boys who became club legends; Five West Cork men play for Munster; A mother’s search for her son

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Bantry drugs hauls 'a sign of success'
• Search in Union Hall yield €22k of cannabis
• Grateful pensioner returns to scene of rescue
• Senator Tim Lombard is self-isolating
• Our pick of Hollywood's Halloween Horror offerings, past and present
In Sport:
• The Bantry boys who became club legends
• Five West Cork men play for Munster
• Laura O'Mahony on her cruciate injury
• Courtmac soccer back on the map
In Life & Community:
• A new book with links to West Cork tells one woman’s life-changing experience of giving birth in a mother and baby home and her quest to become reunited with her son.
