Bantry development could transform town centre

A PLANNING application has been made for the development of a new restaurant, retail unit, public house and seven apartments in Bantry.

The application was made by DMCA Consultants of Marino Street, Bantry, on behalf of Michael and Patrick Keohane of Keohane Seafoods.

If the development gets the green light it has the potential to transform New Street, which is right in the centre of town. The redevelopment includes a number of buildings, such as the Anchor Tavern, and adjoining buildings such as a former pound shop and paper shop – but not The Gift Shop, which is located a few doors down, and continues to sell newspapers. A decision is due by next month. Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said: ‘This project, combined with another major development at the former SuperValu site, could be the makings of Bantry.’

GW Biggs is currently working on redeveloping the former supermarket – which is located on the same street as the proposed Keohane development – to create three new units, as well as a new, public laneway that would connect New Street to William Street.