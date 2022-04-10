Bank of Ireland - managing your finance better!

Talk to the local experts

Maire McCarthy

Bantry, Skibbereen & Clonakilty | E: [email protected] | P: 087 2354353

30 years experience in Finance as Qualified Financial Adviser, actively farming, Nuffield Scholar, understanding of the business and recognise the challenges.

Donal Casey

Bandon, Dunmanway, Kinsale & Macroom | E: [email protected] | P: 087 6213880

Donal started with BOI in 2004 and has worked in several branches across the county and city since then.

He has a BComm degree from UCC and holds the QFA. Donal also completed the Business Banking programme during his time with BOI.

Donal comes from a farming background and has spent the majority of his career working in West Cork.

Michael Deasy

Bantry, Skibbereen & Clonakilty | E: michael_ [email protected] | P: 087 0957581

15 years’ experience as Qualified Financial Adviser and Professional Banker.

Degree and Research Masters qualifications, from a fishing background and very much customer focused.

Dan O’Riordan

Bandon, Dunmanway, Kinsale & Macroom | E: [email protected] | P: 087 1443438

From an Agri Background. 21 years banking in West Cork has made Dan aware of the challenges and also the opportunities farmers face daily.