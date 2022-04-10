Bank of Ireland - managing your finance better!

News

Maire McCarthy

Bantry, Skibbereen & Clonakilty | E: [email protected] | P: 087 2354353

30 years experience in Finance as Qualified Financial Adviser, actively farming, Nuffield Scholar, understanding of the business and recognise the challenges.

Donal Casey

Bandon, Dunmanway, Kinsale & Macroom | E: [email protected] | P: 087 6213880

Donal started with BOI in 2004 and has worked in several branches across the county and city since then.

He has a BComm degree from UCC and holds the QFA. Donal also completed the Business Banking programme during his time with BOI.

Donal comes from a farming background and has spent the majority of his career working in West Cork.

Michael Deasy

Bantry, Skibbereen & Clonakilty | E: michael_ [email protected] | P: 087 0957581

15 years’ experience as Qualified Financial Adviser and Professional Banker.

Degree and Research Masters qualifications, from a fishing background and very much customer focused.

Dan O’Riordan

Bandon, Dunmanway, Kinsale & Macroom | E: [email protected] | P: 087 1443438

From an Agri Background. 21 years banking in West Cork has made Dan aware of the challenges and also the opportunities farmers face daily.

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

