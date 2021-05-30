Bandon trainer James Dullea has his first flat winner

BANDON trainer James Dullea had his first flat winner earlier this month.

At a meet in Leopardstown, Indian Lilac – trained by Dullea – won the Glenageary Handicap, as the 28/1 chance ridden by jockey Seamie Heffernan finished half a length ahead of Everyhouronthehour.

‘That's my first Flat winner. I'm seven or eight years coming up here with jumpers and if I kissed them they wouldn't win around here! That's our first Flat runner here and it wins,’ Dullea told irishracing.com.

‘The owner (Alfred Sweetnam) kindly sent her (Indian Lilac) to us, she was a nice filly from the word go and her first run was a very good run.

‘We have her a few months and she's done everything right. I thought Seamie gave her a great ride. Hopefully there is more to come from her, it's her first run in a while so she might improve and go on again.’

Speaking to The Southern Star earlier this year Dullea outlined his plans to venture into flat racing.

‘The fundamentals are the same. My colleagues tell me that training a flat horse is a bit easier as you don’t have to teach them how to jump and you don’t have to be as hard on them physically, fitness-wise. I wouldn’t think there are any huge differences, though,’ he said.