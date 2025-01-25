Bandon students shine at science exhibition

ST Brogan’s College Bandon achieved significant success at this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

From the four entrants picked to go forward to the exhibition, Tomás Markey from Ballineen won Best Individual award and he also won the Best Analog Devices Technology award. His project focused on a system for removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

Furthermore, St Brogan’s College achieved second place in the Senior Social Behaviour Sciences section with Ella O’Driscoll (Bandon), Caoimhe Ryan (Knockavilla) and Taghg Óg O’Donovan (Newcestown) for their statistical analysis of people’s attitudes towards voting in local and general elections.

Michael Foley (Mishells) and Jakub Kalitka (Kilbrittain) also had their project accepted in the Health and Wellness section as well as Cianan Gill-Emerson (Knocknagallagh) in the Technology Junior Individual section.

Their science department at St Brogan’s College are understandably proud of these achievements and in particular, teachers Sara Hurley and Michael Connern, who are guiding this year’s entrants.