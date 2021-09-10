Bandon becomes the Poetry Capital of Cork this week

Bandon becomes the poetry capital of Cork as Poetry Town kicks off today and runs until September 18th with events like the 'Men's Poetry Slam' set to bring poetry on the streets of the town.

Bandon is in fact the only Cork town to be selected as one of 20 Poetry Towns around the country and the team from Creative Bandon have been busy preparing and organising events in recent weeks, while poet Matthew Geden has been appointed the Poet Laureate for the event.

'We have a packed schedule of events from 'Books in the Attic' for older people cautiously connecting again, to children’s rapping workshops. Poetry on the sidewalk in several languages will reflect the heady multicultural mix of our town,' said a spokesperson.

'This project aims to bring the power of poetry to you in the everyday and to be life enhancing in our strange times. Creative Bandon is all about strengthening community through the arts, and this is a great medium to reach out to all age groups. So whether finding poems underfoot as you walk the dog or getting a prescription of poetry along with your medicine or with your coffee - there are poems for every occasion to touch and inspire us,' said a spokesperson

One of the highlights of the week is the real live (rather than virtual) 'Men’s Poetry Slam' lead by the engaging Stanley Notte.

'Men are one of the neglected demographics in community development. Stanley will lead a two part workshop where participants will learn techniques and writing prompts. We are out to prove that men do talk!! O’Hara’s Speakers Corner 8pm on 9th and 16th September.'

There are also two outdoor workshops for children lead by local poet Cath Ronan. These River of Poems workshops, will be held in the outdoor classroom at the outdoor gym area. ‘You have to introduce poetry to children when they are young’ said Catherine. ‘Poetry is a great companion in life.’

For more details on all of the events see 'Creative Bandon' on Facebook or www.poetryireland.ie