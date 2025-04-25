Baltimore RNLI launched to search for missing fishing vessel

Baltimore RNLI were requested by the Irish Coast Guard to search for an overdue fishing vessel this afternoon, Friday 25th April, in Crookhaven. The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 12.55pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard who had received reports of an overdue fishing vessel which couldn’t be reached.

While the lifeboat was enroute to Crookhaven, another fishing vessel heard the alarm being raised and was itself in sight of the suspected missing vessel, a 26ft potting boat with one person on board. The second boat was able to give the precise location and the all-weather lifeboat arrived on scene at 1.40pm. Thankfully, all was well and once coxswain Aidan Bushe made sure that the skipper of the fishing vessel was happy to make his own way back to port, the lifeboat with her crew of 6, Coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Micheal Cottrell and crew members Eoin Ryan, Emma Geary, Maria Coleman and Stuart Musgrave, began to make their way back to Baltimore. As they departed the scene, Rescue 115, one of the Irish Coast Guard helicopters, who had also been tasked to search, requested a drop and lift exercise. Following the exercise, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 2.36pm.

Speaking following the callout, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said that it was ‘a very quick assembly and launch for Baltimore RNLI and thankfully this callout had a good outcome. Multiple emergency service co-operation is vital on many of our lifeboat launches. When Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 who had also been tasked on this call, requested an exercise with Baltimore Lifeboat after they were stood down, Coxswain Aidan Bushe was happy to oblige. These training exercises enable inter-agency rescue service crews to keep their skill levels up to date, ready for the next call’.

Please remember if you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, see anyone you feel may be in trouble, or are in need of urgent medical attention while on an island don’t hesitate to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.