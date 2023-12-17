Baltimore man, 74, must pay compensation for 'keying' car

A MAN from Baltimore who ‘keyed’ another man’s car will have to come up with compensation, Judge James McNulty said at Skibbereen District Court.

Evidence in the case against Daniel McCarthy (74) of Ballymacrown, Baltimore, was heard at a previous sitting, but it was adjourned for the payment of compensation.

When the case was called at the recent sitting, the defendant’s solicitor Colette McCarthy said there was little possibility of Daniel McCarthy coming up with €1,458 – the amount of damage he caused – because he is on disability.

But Judge McNulty recalled how the accused had denied causing the damage, and engaged in a full trial, while the examination of CCTV footage in court clearly showed him keying another man’s car outside the Algiers Inn on April 19th, 2022.

‘He has major health issues,’ Ms McCarthy told the court.

‘There’s no prospect of him being able to pay compensation.’

The solicitor said he is paying off two credit union loans and also needs to repay money to family members.

‘He damaged a man’s car and hasn’t paid a dollar,’ the judge interjected. ‘He will have to come up with some money.’

Judge McNulty suggested that the credit union and his family can be patient and wait.

‘He has a debt to pay,’ said the judge, who adjourned the case once again to the upcoming February 27th sitting of Skibbereen Court for the production of €500.

The judge described this amount as ‘the first tranche’ of the repayment.

‘The court expects him to be honourable,’ he concluded.