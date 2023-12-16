Bad reaction to drinking while doing a ‘detox’

A 39-YEAR-old man who caused over €1,500 worth of damage to items in a house he shares with his elderly mum in Clonakilty has been told by a judge to behave himself while he is being assessed for suitability to carry out community service.

Brian O’Brien of 8 Beechmount, Tawnies Lower, Clonakilty pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Clonakilty District Court.

Some of the items the defendant damaged included a large antique mirror, two Waterford Crystal wine glasses, a Normende flat screen TV, table lamp, vase and kitchen wall clock, as well as the front windscreen of a car.

The incident occurred on October 8th last and gardaí called to the house following a complaint made by the defendant’s mother, who is 80 years of age.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said there was significant amount of damage caused during the incident including personal items.

The court heard that Mr O’Brien has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client, who works part-time as a chef, had paid his mum €500 for the damage to her car and told Judge James McNulty that he owns the house jointly with his mum.

She said his mum was very concerned that he was before the court following this incident.

‘He made full admissions but doesn’t remember much. He was on day two of a detox but drank and he didn’t react well to it,’ said Ms McCarthy.

‘He isn’t drinking at the moment and has remained in the house and has learnt a lesson.’

The court also heard that he has replaced and repaired as much damage as he could. ‘He is very apologetic and scared of the consequences.’

Ms McCarthy added that her client may benefit from undertaking community service.

Judge McNulty remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear in court again on April 16th next and directed that a probation report be prepared on Mr O’Brien to assess his suitability for community service.

‘He needs to conduct himself at home where his 80-year-old mum doesn’t have to put up with this type of behaviour,’ said Judge McNulty.

He said that the gardaí will have the liberty to re-enter the matter if Mr O’Brien comes to their attention in the interim.