'Backing Business' initiative to support Munster businesses

Virgin Media's ‘Backing Business’ initiative, has announced a €100,000 programme to select and support five businesses across the Munster region with bespoke digital transformation packages.

The initiative, in collaboration with Digital Business Ireland (DBI), Permanent TSB, Milk Bottle Labs and Munster Local Enterprise Offices, is targeted at SMEs and any business can enter. The aim of the campaign is to help small businesses benefit from new online consumer spending patterns with support from industry experts to help raise their ecommerce offering to the next level. Overall it will exemplify how businesses can compete online and create further opportunities for growth.

Businesses throughout Munster can apply for this initiative. Five successful applicants will take part in a full digital transformation to build their online trading platform and help elevate their ecommerce offering so they can compete on a global stage.

The five selected businesses will get a share of the overall €100,000 in support and will also benefit hugely from the expertise and insights of each of the Virgin Media ‘Backing Business’ partners. This includes one year of free Fibre Business Broadband with Virgin Media Business, an online Shopify Store built by Milk Bottle Labs and business development support and full membership of Digital Business Ireland's extensive network. They will also receive mentoring in digital marketing from their Local Enterprise Office and the overall initiative is supported with programme funding from Permanent TSB.

Interested businesses in Cork can get details here https://www.virginmedia.ie/ business/backing-business/. T

he opening date for applications will be Tuesday 4th May and entries will be accepted until Tuesday 18th May.