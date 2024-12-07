Author inspires West Cork audience on her recent visit to Dunmanway

OVER 100 attendees enjoyed an inspiring and rich discussion at a Network Ireland West Cork event on Saturday November 23rd when author and education advocate Katriona O’Sullivan shared her powerful story at the fully-subscribed event that took place at The Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway.

Katriona, whose memoir Poor has captivated readers across Ireland, shared her inspiring story of how she overcame adversity in her childhood and against all odds, managed to turn her life around and became one of Ireland’s most respected voices for equal access to education. Today, she is a lecturer at Maynooth University, where her work focuses on helping marginalised groups access opportunities through education and technology.

Katriona spoke openly about her life experiences, growing up in extreme poverty, hungry for food and hungry for love, and how the kindness of others created a light inside her that lifted her up and carried her through.

Katriona was joined on stage by Siobhan Cronin, editor of The Southern Star who expertly led the conversation. A reflection of the profound impact Katriona’s story had on the audience was evident in the resounding standing ovation given to the bestselling author.

Speaking about Katriona’s visit to West Cork, out-going president of Network Ireland West Cork and Dunmanway-native, Sandra Maybury said: ‘I was blown away by Katriona’s story when I read her book Poor earlier this year, so I was absolutely thrilled when she agreed to speak at our event.

At Network Ireland West Cork, we host monthly events all across West Cork. As my final official engagement as branch president, I was so happy to bring this event to my hometown of Dunmanway, where I was joined by family and friends, which made it an extra special night for me. We had a full house and the atmosphere in the room was warm and welcoming, yet the whole audience was completely transfixed hearing Katriona’s story.

Born into a life of poverty, homelessness and addiction, her journey is one of remarkable resilience. Sincere thanks to Siobhan Cronin for guiding such an insightful conversation and for her long standing support for Network Ireland West Cork.’

For further information contact Network Ireland West Cork’s Sandra Maybury on 086-2244632 or Nora Lawton on 086-8292493.