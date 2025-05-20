Augustinian Glengarriff priest has high hopes for new Pope Leo XIV

GLENGARRIFF native Fr Brian O’Sullivan has described the newly-elected pope as a man who is ‘able for the job’, after the new pontiff was elected last week.

Fr O’Sullivan, an Augustinian priest based in Rome, spoke with The Southern Star earlier this week on his relationship with Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV.

Fr O’Sullivan has worked closely with the new pope, and described his appointment as ‘a great occasion for us as an order, and for the whole church.’

Pope Leo was elected as general of the Augustinian order in 2001 and worked with Fr Brian for 10 years in the Curia, the international house of the Augustinian Order, beside the Vatican.

‘He became general in 2001, and I was appointed as friar of the international house of the Augustinians,’ said Fr Brian.

‘And then I knew him more recently because when he became cardinal, he used to come for prayers and meals in our Curia. I saw him just about a week before he was elected after the funeral. I just wished him well.’

Having gotten to know the pope through conversation at meals, and through their long-standing work together in the same complex, Fr Brian has spoken publicly about how grounded, down to earth and easy to talk to the new pope is.

He has confidence in Pope Leo, and believes that the new pope will follow in the footsteps of Pope Francis.

‘He’ll carry the church forward the way it has been developing under Pope Francis. He’s a man that’s able for the job.’

The announcement of the new pope was also an emotional occasion for Fr Brian. He said he had a lump in his throat as the Conclave announced Pope Leo, and said it had taken ‘a few days to come to terms with.’

‘I was waiting with bated breath then, as I was watching when the white smoke went up. I’ve been talking to my other confreres, and we’re all stunned in one way, but you know we all have very high regard for him as Augustinians.’

Fr Brian was following the Italian newspapers and watching along on TV. He knew that Pope Leo was in the top rankings, but he hadn’t expected the white smoke to rise so fast.

‘The Holy Spirit called him obviously, when he was called so quickly. It means he has good support from the cardinals (as well).’ Fr Leo XIV is the 267th pope, the latest in a line of pontiffs that stretches back to the founding of the Catholic Church in Rome with St Peter, the first Bishop of Rome.