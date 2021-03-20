Army link ends for Dunmanway family

September 2020 brought to a close a 58-year link with the Irish Defence Forces for the Deasy family of Ballyhalwick East, Dunmanway.

On September 29th last, Sheila Deasy retired from the Army Nursing Service after 39 years service.

Sheila had qualified as a Registered Nurse and Midwife in Scotland and joined the ANS in January 1981 and was stationed in the Curragh Military Hospital during her service.

She took a year out to work in the Ibn-Al-Bitar Hospital, Pagdad during the Iran-Iraq war. Sheila is married to Rory Mullins and lives in the Curragh.

Sheila’s older brother Denis, was the first to enlist in January 1962. He was stationed in Collins Barracks, Cork, and was a member of the Signal Corps.

Denis served overseas with UN Forces on many occasions.

He served in the Congo in 1963 and then in served in Cyprus in 1964, where he completed seven tours of duty. In 1978 when the UN Security Council requested troops for their mission in Southern Lebanon, Denis headed off again and served there on four occasions.

He retired as a Sergeant in 1990 having completed 28 years of service.

Denis is married and lives in Dunmanway.

Michael Deasy was the second member of the family to enlist. He entered the Army Apprentice School in Naas in 1969 to train as a motor technician fitter.

On completion of his training in 1972, Michael was posted to Depot Transport in the Curragh Training Camp and also spent a period of time in Clancy Barracks, Dublin.

In 1973 Michael was posted to First Field Transport in Collins Barracks, Cork, where he served the remainder of his service.

He retired with the rank of Company Sergeant in 1994.

Michael is married and lives in Cork.