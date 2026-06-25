Army called in to defuse pipe bomb in Bandon

A NUMBER of homes in Bandon were evacuated after a pipe bomb was left on the bonnet of a car last Thursday evening.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a device which was left on a vehicle belonging to a well-known property developer at his home.

The alarm was raised at around 6pm on Thursday when a neighbour noticed the suspect device. Gardaí immediately cordoned off the area and the army bomb disposal unit was called in.

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Some neighbours were forced to evacuate their homes as a precaution, while the Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordance Disposal team attended the scene and made safe the explosive, which they confirmed was viable. There were no reports of injuries and those who had been evacuated were able to return to their homes at approximately 10.15pm.

Forensic investigators are currently examining the device in order to determine who was behind it.

It is understood that the property developer may have been targeted by far right activists as his company is involved in developing sites for IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Service).

Speaking to The Southern Star, Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) said: ‘It’s certainly a first for Bandon and it wouldn’t be very nice for anyone to come across this at their home.’

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Laurel Walk, Allen Square, North Main Street/Dunmanway Road area of the town between 2.50pm and 3.30pm on Thursday June 18th and who may have seen anything unusual to contact them.

They are also asking anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage from those areas to make that footage available.

As it is an ongoing investigation gardaí are not releasing any more details but it is understood they are keeping an open mind on who was behind it and why this property in a quiet residential area was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.